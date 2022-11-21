Vivo X90 Pro+ Visits Geekbench Again: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Revealed

The Vivo X90 Pro+ has once again surfaced online. The premium flagship Android smartphone has been spotted flaunting its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (System on a Chip) and 12GB RAM. The X90 Pro+ is the top-end variant in the Vivo X90 series, which could launch early next year. Let's look at the performance and other specifications of the Vivo mobile phone.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Posts Impressive Geekbench Scores

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 last week, and now multiple smartphones featuring the powerful chipset have surfaced online. The Vivo X90 Pro+ appeared on Geekbench a few weeks ago. It appears Vivo is finetuning the device for optimum performance while keeping any potential heating issues at bay.

The Geekbench listing is for a Vivo smartphone codenamed V2227A, which should be the Vivo X90 Pro+. The device has 12GB RAM. Previous leaks have indicated the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is capable of supporting LPDDR5X RAM, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ could be packing the same.

The Vivo V2227A has a "Single-Core" test score of 1480 points and a "Multi-Core" test score of 5,106 points. Needless to mention, these scores are high and could be considered a new milestone for flagship chipsets.

The exceptionally high scores of Vivo V2227A, which should be the Vivo X90 Pro+, are primarily due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chipset has a new cluster configuration featuring a single prime Cortex-X3 CPU core clocked at 3.2GHz, coupled with four CPU cores clocked at 2.8GHz and three Cortex-A510 clocked at 2GHZ. This configuration allows the chipset to be 35 percent faster and 40 percent more power efficient than its predecessor.

The upcoming flagship SoC will have an Adreno 740 GPU clocked at 680MHz. This GPU supports ray tracing, which means gamers can expect console-quality lighting effects in smartphone games.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Expected Specifications And Competition

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch curved Samsung E6 AMOLED display. The display could have a QHD+ resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Vivo may have embedded ZEISS optics, and the camera lenses could be supported by the latest Vivo V2 ISP.

The 12GB LPDDR5X RAM in the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be accompanied by an equally impressive UFS 4.0 standard for internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging.

As the Vivo X90 Pro+ appears to be a flagship Android smartphone, it would command a premium price. The Vivo mobile phone is expected to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and several other devices.