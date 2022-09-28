Vivo X90 Series Launching Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC; What Happened to Vivo X80 Pro+?

Reports of Vivo X80 Pro+ have been doing rounds online for a while now. Some even speculated that this flagship phone would launch this month, bringing in upgraded features. But it looks like the Chinese brand could be scrapping the Pro+ model and announcing the next-gen Vivo X90 series instead.

A Vivo insider told GSM Arena that it's almost time for the Vivo X90 series to hit the market. So it would be pointless to release the Vivo X80 Pro+ in the market now. This also means that the Vivo X90 series could arrive soon, maybe in December 2022.

Vivo X90 Series Launching Soon

The upcoming Vivo X90 series could pack in many upgrades when compared to its predecessor. Like always, one can expect at least three models in the lineup - the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+, which would get the most upgraded premium features.

To recall, the Vivo X80 lineup launched in April, months earlier than expected. The flagship also arrived in India in May, upping the competition in the premium flagship segment. Now, reports claim the Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch in December and could make its way to India in early 2023.

Vivo X90 Series Specs: What to Expect?

The upcoming Vivo X90 series is tipped to draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm architecture. Rumors suggest the phones will also flaunt the new Samsung E6 AMOLED display.

The upcoming Vivo X90 is also expected to offer several upgrades in the camera department. Some say the new Vivo flagship phones could bring in a 1-inch camera sensor and a more advanced telephoto lens. The cameras will once again be co-developed with Zeiss as we witnessed with the Vivo X80 series.

One can expect the Vivo X90 Pro+ to have the highest upgrades. Speculations suggest the Pro+ model would even offer 200W fast charging support, making it the fastest charging phone in the market. More leaks are expected to surface in the coming weeks ahead of the Vivo X90 series launch.