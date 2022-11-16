Vivo Y01A Launched: Affordable Android Go Smartphone With Mediatek Helio G35 SoC

Vivo has launched the Y01A Android smartphone. The mobile phone is aimed at the affordable segment. Vivo Y01A's specifications clearly reflect the company's intention to dominate the entry-level or budget smartphone segment. Let's look at the key specifications, features, price, and competition of the Vivo Y01A.

Vivo Y01A Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y01A Android smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The 720p resolution screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Needless to say, this is a large but rather rudimentary display. Vivo has tried to improve the looks of the device by keeping the bezels thin. However, there's a noticeable chin at the bottom, which doesn't seem to match the top bezel that houses a 5MP camera in the water-drop notch. There's a single 8MP camera alongside an LED flash on the back of the device.

The Vivo Y01A is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device runs Android 11 Go edition with a layer of Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

Vivo has embedded a 5,000mAh battery inside the Vivo Y01A which supports 10W fast charging via a micro-USB port. Other notable hardware and sensors include dual SIM card slots with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The Vivo Y01A lacks a fingerprint scanner and relies on AI-powered face unlock apart from a PIN or pattern lock. The device lacks 5G connectivity.

Vivo Y01A Price, Availability, And Competition

The Vivo Y01A is clearly a budget Android smartphone. It is available in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black color options.

Vivo has launched the mobile phone in Thailand with a price tag of ฿3,999 (approx. ₹9,000). The Chinese smartphone company hasn't confirmed if the Y01A will be launched in other regions. However, the budget Android smartphone recently appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. This suggests Vivo could launch the Y01A in India soon.

The specifications of the Vivo Y01A are quite elementary, but the launch price certainly is attractive. If the Android Go smartphone arrives in India at the same price point it launched in Thailand, it could easily beat its competition, which includes the Oppo A77 4G, Tecno Spark 9T, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M04.