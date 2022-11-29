Vivo Y02 With IPS LCD, 5000mAh Battery Launched: A Good Entry-Level Option For India?

Vivo has introduced its latest entry-level smartphone, Vivo Y02, in the global markets. The Vivo Y02 is a successor to the Vivo Y01, which was released in early 2022. The smartphone offers a large IPS LCD, an 8MP rear camera, an octa-core processor, 4G connectivity, and a big 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications and how it stacks up against the competition.

Vivo Y02: Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y02 flaunts a flat rear panel and flat side design. It boasts a matte finish at the rear, which is claimed to be scratch-resistant. The camera island has gone bigger compared to the previous iteration. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There's a waterdrop notch on the top of the display, which is understandable in this price range.

The Vivo Y02 is powered by an octa-core processor, which is believed to be the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset built on the 12nm fabrication process. It comes equipped with 2GB or 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded further via the microSD card slot.

Talking about its cameras, it comes with a single 8MP rear camera sensor with an LED flash. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling duties. Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G support, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack, among others. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery pack and runs on Android 12 OS (Go Edition).

Vivo Y02: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y02 comes at a price tag of IDR 1,499,000 (approx. ₹7,800) in Indonesia. It is expected to go on sale in other Asian markets soon. The handset comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey color options.

Can It Be A Good Entry-Level Option In India?

The Vivo Y02 has all the ingredients to go against the Realme C30 and the Redmi A1 smartphones in India. Whether it is design, display, processor, or cameras, it is neck and neck with its competitors. However, both its rivals start at a lower price point in comparison. So, Vivo might have to price it more aggressively when it reaches India.