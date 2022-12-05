Vivo Y02 Launched In India: Can It Be A Good Budget Device In India?

Just last week, Vivo launched its Vivo Y02 budget smartphone in the global markets. Now, it has added the smartphone to its Y-series portfolio in India. The Vivo Y02 is a successor to the Vivo Y01 and brings a refreshed design and features. Let's have a look at its specifications and competitors below.

Vivo Y02: Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y02 comes with an overhauled design and a bigger camera island compared to its predecessor. The rear panel is completely flat along with a flat side design. The handset measures 163.99×75.63×8.49mm and weighs about 186 grams.

The Vivo Y02 sports a 6.51-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an eye protection mode. It comes with a waterdrop notch on the display, which houses the selfie sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset and is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Thankfully, it comes with a microSD card slot that can gobble a memory card of up to 1TB capacity.

Talking about its cameras, the Vivo Y02 packs in an 8MP single rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front that comes with an aperture of f/2.2.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include 4G dual SIM support, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB 2.0 port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 GO out-of-the-box.

Is The Vivo Y02 A Good Budget Smartphone Option In India?

The Vivo Y02 comes at a price tag of ₹8,999 in India. It is available in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey color options. At this price point, it will lock horns against the Moto E22s, which comes with a better-looking display with a punch-hole selfie cutout, dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a better chipset, among others. It pales in comparison with the Moto E22s and seems a bit overpriced. However, it might do well in the offline markets.