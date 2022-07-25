Vivo Y02s Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Waterdrop Display, Dual Cameras Revealed

Vivo is working on expanding its product offering with a couple of new smartphones. An upcoming phone is the alleged Vivo Y02s. New leaks of the Vivo Y02s have revealed a couple of key details of the phone, including its color variants, design, and other details.

Vivo Y02s Features Leaked

The Vivo Y02s phone was previously spotted on the IMEI website confirming that the phone would debut soon. A new report from MobilesTalk along with tipster @passionategeekz has revealed a couple of key features of the alleged official renders of the Vivo Y02s.

The upcoming Vivo Y02s will apparently launch in two color modules of Favorite Black and Vibrant Blue. One can also see the narrow bezels with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. The waterdrop notch in the center will house the selfie camera and other sensors.

At the rear, the Vivo Y02s renders reveal a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The 'AI CAM' branding on the camera module is also visible. The rear panel seems to be of plastic build with a shimmer texture. The Vivo branding is also evident in the leaked images.

Vivo Y02s Features: What To Expect?

As the name suggests, the Vivo Y02s will arrive as the successor to the Vivo Y01 series. The upcoming Vivo Y02s was spotted on various certification websites and databases, giving us a glimpse of the features. Reports suggest the new Vivo smartphone will flaunt a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the new Vivo Y02s is said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage. The dual cameras are evident in the leaked renders but the rumor mill isn't clear about its specifications. Up front, the new Vivo Y02s is said to feature a 5MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the Vivo Y02s is expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging and 5W reverse charging support. It'll run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the FunTouch custom skin on top.

Vivo Y02s Launch In India

The upcoming Vivo Y02s will launch on July 28 globally and are tipped to cost less than Rs. 9,000. The affordable smartphone from Vivo is expected to arrive in India around the same time. We'll know more in the coming weeks.

