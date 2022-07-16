Vivo Y02s Budget Smartphone With Helio P35 SoC Launching Soon In India News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo is planning to launch multiple Y series smartphones globally including in the Indian market very soon. The Vivo Y02s will be among the upcoming devices. The first look and the specifications of the Vivo Y02s have already leaked on the interwebs ahead of the launch. The Vivo Y02s will be arriving as the successor to the Vivo Y01, which was launched earlier this year.

Vivo Y02s Leaked Specifications, Features

According to a report, the Vivo Y02s will be arriving with a slightly refreshed design than its predecessor. The new phone will be offering a larger square camera module on the back, which will house a single camera lens and the LED flash unit. The device will be featuring a 6.51-inch IPS display with a waterdrop notch in the middle to house the selfie camera.

The Vivo Y02s will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, suggests the report. The chipset will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which is expected to be further expandable via microSD cards. The smartphone is said to have an 8MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP selfie snapper. A 5,000 mAh battery will keep the whole package running.

Vivo Y02s Could Launch Alongside Y30 5G

The Vivo Y02s could be launched alongside the Vivo Y30 5G in India. The phone was leaked recently with core specifications. The device is tipped to offer a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display, which will be offering HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will be fuelled by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which will be aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, it will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo Y30 5G will be a 5G variant of the standard Vivo Y30 model, which was launched in 2020. In the camera department, the device will be offering a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary shooter. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone will be delivering an 8MP shooter. The device is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which will be supporting the regular 10W charging tech.

As of now, the company hasn't yet revealed when it is planning to launch the Vivo Y02s or the Vivo Y30 5G in the Indian market. We will know more in the near future, so stay tuned.

