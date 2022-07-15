Vivo Y30 5G To Launch Soon With Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB RAM News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is gearing up to launch a new Y series smartphone. The device is said to be the Vivo Y30 5G, which will be the 5G variant of the existing Vivo Y30, which went official in 2020. While the launch date of this smartphone remains unknown, here are some details regarding the device.

Vivo Y30 5G Details

As per a report by Pricebaba citing industry sources, the Vivo Y30 5G is expected to be launched soon on a global scale. The report adds that the device could be launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

A few days back, the smartphone was spotted on the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) with the model number V21560. The listing also confirmed the name of the smartphone. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming smartphone but it can be seen with the support for GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR networks.

Vivo Y30 5G Expected Specs

As per the existing rumors and speculations, the Vivo Y30 5G is believed to be launched with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1080p. In terms of hardware aspects, the smartphone is tipped to use a Dimensity 70 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. However, there is no word regarding the other storage configurations and we can expect more options.

Given that the Vivo Y30 5G will be the 5G variant of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, it is expected to bring in some advancements. Notably, the standard variant came with the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Speculated to be launched with Android 12 out-of-the-box topped with the company's custom skin ColorOS. The imaging aspects of the smartphone are likely to include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery is tipped to fuel the upcoming Vivo smartphone with the regular 10W charging.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Vivo Y30 5G and we need to wait for further details.

Best Mobiles in India