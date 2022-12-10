Vivo Y35 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Features, Specifications

Vivo has added its latest Vivo Y35 5G smartphone to its Y-series lineup of smartphones in China. It joins the Vivo Y35 4G smartphone, which was launched back in August 2022. With the addition of 5G connectivity, the smartphone has received a few downgrades in the display and camera departments. Let's have look at its specifications for a better understanding.

Vivo Y35 5G: Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y35 5G sports a 6.51-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution, 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a downgrade from the Vivo Y35 4G's Full HD+ and 90Hz screen. The display gets an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display for the selfie sensor, which isn't justifiable at this price point.

The Vivo Y35 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is built on the 7nm fabrication process and is a good processor for some casual gaming. The Dimensity 700 also powers some other devices such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Lava Blaze 5G, among others. The Vivo Y35 5G is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the device comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP macro shooter. In comparison, the 4G model gets a 50MP primary camera. For selfies and video calling duties, the Vivo Y35 5G employs a 5MP camera at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the Vivo Y35 5G include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 15W fast charging support. It runs on OriginOS Ocean skin based on Android 13 OS in China.

Vivo Y35 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y35 5G comes at a starting price of CNY 1199 (approx. ₹14,200) for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 1 499 (approx. ₹17,800). It is offered in black, blue, and gold colorways. The brand hasn't revealed its plans to launch it in India yet.