Want To Buy OnePlus 10T 5G? Youll Have These Options

After the launch of the Nord 2T 5G in India, it was confirmed that the company will bring the OnePlus 10T 5G to the country. The launch date of the smartphone is fixed for August 3 in India and we have already been coming across numerous reports revealing what we can expect.

The upcoming smartphone could arrive with a brand new in-house custom Android skin topped with OxygenOS 13. Now, an official listing on the OnePlus website has spilled the beans on the possible color and storage options of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus 10T 5G Variants You Can Get

As per the noted Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus 10T 5G is tipped to be launched with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This variant has been hinted to come in the Moonstone Black color option. This will make the upcoming OnePlus smartphone the first one from the company to come with a massive chunk of RAM.

In another tweet, the tipster stated that the OnePlus 10T 5G could be launched in another color variant - Jade Green. It was also revealed that we can expect more storage variants, including a 512GB storage option. However, we will get to know more details about the OnePlus 10T 5G variants when it is launched in the country.

OnePlus 10T 5G Expected Specs

When it comes to the expected specs of the OnePlus 10T 5G, it is said that the smartphone could be launched with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, there are claims that the smartphone could be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

In addition to this, the rumor mills speculation that the OnePlus flagship smartphone might be launched with a triple-camera arrangement at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The other aspects that are circulating online include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4800mAh battery along with 150W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles