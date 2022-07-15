Will iQOO 10 Launch As iQOO 9T In India? Hands-On Video Suggests So

iQOO 9T India launch has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the iQOO 9T will launch in India 'soon'. Additionally, a hands-on video of the alleged iQOO 9T has surfaced online. Looking at the teaser poster and the leaked video, the iQOO 9T looks a lot like the iQOO 10.

iQOO 9T Hands-On Video: Is It iQOO 10

We know that the Vivo sub-brand will be launching the iQOO 9T in India soon. Ahead of the launch, a video from Tech Burner revealed the hands-on experience of the new smartphone. And from the looks of it, the upcoming iQOO 9T looks a lot like the iQOO 10. To recall, the iQOO 10 launched in China already, so we know its specs.

Looking at the video, the alleged iQOO 9T looks just like the iQOO 10. The video shows the same White color rear panel with the BMW Motorsport trio colors. More importantly, the black contrast of the camera module is also evident - which is just like the one on the iQOO 10. The video has been removed now.

The dual-tone finish of the iQOO 9T is the key highlight in terms of design. The video further highlights the unique matte finish for the bottom part of the rear panel whereas the top black module has more of a shiny finish. We're unsure if iQOO will launch other color variants of the new iQOO 9T in India.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9T gets the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor with game-centric features. Rumors suggest the phone will support up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Plus, it's tipped to offer a 4,700 mAh battery. Teasers suggest the iQOO 9T will also feature 120W fast charging support, which will give gamers an edge over others.

iQOO 9T Launch In India

Presently, the iQOO 9T launch date in India is still under wraps. A dedicated microsite on Amazon for the new smartphone has gone live, along with a Notify Me button. Even the teaser poster looks a lot like the iQOO 10. We'll know more about the upcoming iQOO phone with more official teasers in the coming days.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles