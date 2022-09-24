Xiaomi 12T Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Identical Design; 200MP Camera, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Xiaomi is gearing up to release its next-gen flagship smartphones. The rumor mill is buzzing with talks of the Xiaomi 12T series, which will allegedly launch soon. Popular tipster Evan Blass has now revealed the design of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T, which look similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The leaked images are from the alleged official press renders according to Blass. One can see the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T in light blue and grey color variants. One can also see that both phones are quite similar, and might be hard to tell them apart. One key differentiating factor is the bigger display size of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Design Leaked

Apart from the colors, the images of the Xiaomi 12T series reveal a centrally positioned punch-hole display. One can also spot the volume rockers, power button, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille.

While the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro are identical, the rear camera setup differentiates them. The rumor mill suggests the Xiaomi 12T Pro will feature a 200MP camera to take on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The Xiaomi 12T vanilla model is tipped to feature a 108MP camera.

Xiaomi 12T Series Launch: What to Expect?

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC whereas the Xiaomi 12T will pack in the Dimensity 8100 Ultra processor. Both phones will likely offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro is tipped to pack a big 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 12T's size is still unclear but it will likely feature a similar AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are tipped to get 120W fast charging support.

Presently, the Xiaomi 12T series launch is said to take place in October for the international market. Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 12T Pro will start from EUR 849 (around Rs. 66,700) and the Xiaomi 12T could cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,000).