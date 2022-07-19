Xiaomi 13 Series Specs Tipped: Single-Cell 100W Battery, 50W Wireless Charging

Xiaomi 12s series went official only a few weeks back and the early rumors and speculations pertaining to the next-generation models in the Xiaomi 13 series have emerged. Previous reports have revealed that the next-gen series from Xiaomi could debut in November this year with the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is yet to be announced.

Now, a popular tipster has shared some of the key specs of the Xiaomi 13 series, including its battery and fast charging support. It looks like there will be wireless fast charging as well in this smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Series Leak

As per the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to be equipped with a single-cell 100W Battery supported by its self-developed Charging chips. Also, it is likely to be compatible with 50W fast wireless charging tech. Furthermore, the tipster has spilled the beans on some interesting details about the upcoming flagship series from Xiaomi.

Previously, the same tipster revealed the details pertaining to the processor of this series and its alleged launch date. In the fresh claim, he has revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Series will use a 100W single-cell battery in the 13 Series. The battery will be accompanied by the in-house charging chips from Xiaomi.

The charging chip in the Xiaomi 13 Series is said to be an upgraded version of Surge P1, the first-generation charging chip from the company that powered the Xiaomi 12 Series. Surge P1 helps in more effective power management and will reduce heat loss by up to 30%. Besides this, the tipster shared that Xiaomi 13 series will support up to 50W wireless fast charging as the Xiaomi 12s Ultra.

As per previous reports, the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor likely to be launched later this year, could power the upcoming series. It is tipped that there will be no Dimensity various as seen last year. The other aspect that is most likely to make its way to the Xiaomi 13 Series is the presence of a 2K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Word is that the Xiaomi 13 Series will comprise two models - the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. These smartphones could be launched in November 2022 and we can get to know more details in the coming months.

