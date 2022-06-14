Xiaomi 12 Ultra To Launch With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the best premium flagship smartphone and is also expected to be one of the first smartphones to launch with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Yogesh Brar, a prominent leakster has now shared the possible specifications of the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the smartphone is said to offer 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256/512GB of internal storage. The phone won't have any microSD card slot, but the device will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for the 5G network on both SIM cards.

Xiaomi 11 Ultra's successor is said to come with a massive 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology to offer great battery life and a smooth refresh rate. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to come with a curved display with a punch-hole cutout, and the display is also expected to have the latest Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

(rumoured)



- 6.7" QHD+ AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

- 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

- 256/512GB UFS3.1

- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 48MP (UW) + 48MP (periscope, 5x), ToF, Laser AF

- Front Cam: 20MP

- Android 12, MIUI 13

- 4,800mAh battery, 67W wired, 50W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 14, 2022

Moving towards the camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom. The camera module is also expected to have a ToF or time of flight sensor along with a laser autofocus sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to have a 20MP selfie camera with support for high-resolution video recording. As per the software part, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top, and the phone is expected to receive an Android 13 OS update post the launch.

Lastly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to feature a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging via the USB Type-C port along with 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to support some sort of reverse wireless charging as well. As per the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be one of the most expensive Xiaomi smartphones ever.

