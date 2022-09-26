Xiaomi CIVI 2 Officially Teased With Snapdragon 7 Gen1 SoC; Advanced Cooling System Also Confirmed

Advertisement

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone -- Xiaomi CIVI 2, which will debut tomorrow, September 27. Ahead of the launch, a few more details of the new flagship have surfaced online. For one, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has been confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor.

Xiaomi has also officially confirmed the CIVI 2's camera and battery details. Reports also claim the Xiaomi CIVI 2 will likely arrive in the global market later this year and might debut with different nomenclature.

Xiaomi CIVI 2 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen1 SoC

Xiaomi has been steadily teasing the upcoming CIVI 2 smartphone. The brand took to Weibo to confirm that the flagship would draw power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which comes as the successor to the Snapdragon 700 series. Reports suggest the new SoC offers improved performance and power efficiency.

The brand has also confirmed the upcoming Xiaomi CIVI 2 will feature a more advanced cooling system. Xiaomi claims it is bringing in a new custom stainless steel VC liquid cooling system with a 200 percent increased heat dissipation capacity when compared to the first-gen Xiaomi CIVI. The upgraded processor and advanced cooling system would make the Xiaomi CIVI 2 ideal for gamers.

Xiaomi CIVI 2 Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?

The new Xiaomi CIVI 2 will launch tomorrow, September 27 at 2 PM Beijing Time (around 11:30 AM in India). Apart from the upgraded chipset, Xiaomi also seems to be focusing on the camera and design of the upcoming CIVI smartphone.

The upcoming Xiaomi CIVI 2 is tipped to flaunt dual 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors with OIS support, making it a premium camera-centric smartphone. The phone was also teased with a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

More importantly, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 is tipped to be the first Android smartphone to clone Apple's Dynamic Island notch. Xiaomi is allegedly calling it Smart Island. It's also rumored to launch in black, pink, blue, and silver colors. We'll know more about the flagship when it debuts tomorrow.

Related: Xiaomi's Smart Island vs Apple's Dynamic Island

Advertisement
More XIAOMI News

Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) Visits FCC; Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi 12T Pro Leaked Renders Reveal Identical Design; 200MP Camera, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Xiaomi Challenges Flipkart & Amazon Sales With Its ‘Diwali With Mi’ Offers; Check Deals On Smartphones

Xiaomi Civi 2 Renders Released, Launch On September 27

Is Xiaomi Ripping-Off iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; Which Phone Will Embrace It?

Xiaomi Diwali Sale on Redmi Phones and TVs; Check Offer Price

Redmi Pad Launching Next Month; MediaTek SoC, 2K Display Tipped

Redmi K50i 5G Available for Rs. 21,999; Best Phone in Sub-Rs. 25K Segment?

Xiaomi MIUI Theme Mimicking iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island; New Clones Incoming?

Redmi 11 Prime 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale; Should You Invest In This 5G Phone?

Redmi A1 Launched With Helio A22 SoC For Rs. 6,499; Worth Buying This Affordable Phone?

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Renders, Key Camera Specs Leaked
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Xiaomi smartphones mobiles news
Published On September 26, 2022
Read more...