Xiaomi Civi 2 Renders Released, Launch On September 27 News oi-Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi introduced its Civi smartphone in China back in 2021. For the uninitiated, it was a compact, lightweight, and ultra-thin smartphone targeted toward the young and female audiences in the country. Now, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its successor, Xiaomi Civi 2, on September 27, 2022, in China.

While the original Xiaomi Civi never escaped China, there are chances that the new Civi 2 may arrive in the international markets. According to tipster Kacper Skrzypek, it could carry a different moniker when it goes global.

Xiaomi Civi 2: Design, Features

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of the device and revealed some key aspects of the handset via some renders. Going by the teaser images, it is evident that the Civi 2 will be a female-focussed smartphone. It adorns a unique wave pattern design on the rear panel. The smartphone will be built from premium materials and the brand has confirmed that it will come with a 7.23mm thickness and weight in at 171 grams.

The smartphone comes with a rectangular camera island at the rear housing the triple camera setup. Although Xiaomi hasn't revealed the front side of the device, it would be safe to assume that it will come with a curved display similar to its predecessor. Furthermore, it's expected to feature a punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which will house the selfie camera.

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Civi 2 may sport a 6.56-inch curved 10-bit OLED panel, with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The original Xiaomi Civi came with an upper-midrange Snapdragon 778G chipset. The Civi 2 may be powered by Qualcomm's latest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Expect it to be equipped with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, it might come with a 64MP or 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 32MP selfie shooter might be carried over from the original Xiaomi Civi.

Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. Expect it to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery under the hood, with 67W fast charging support.

