Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R With Dimensity 700 Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has introduced its mid-range 5G smartphone, Redmi Note 11R in its home country, China. The Note 11 series comprises over 15 devices and Xiaomi intends to make it more confusing to the buyers by adding one more to the list. The Redmi Note 11R packs in a 6.58-inch LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 700 chipset, 50MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 11R comes at a starting price of CNY 1299 (approx. ₹14,850) for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage version. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (approx. ₹17,200) and the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant comes at a price tag of CNY 1699 (approx. ₹19,470). The handset is available to purchase in China and comes in black, gray, and blue color options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 11R is essentially a rebranded Poco M4 5G smartphone that was released in India earlier this year. It carries a similar design and is built out of polycarbonate. The handset adorns a leather-like finish at the rear and a glossy black top portion that houses the dual camera setup. The handset measures 164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm.

The Redmi Note 11R sports a large 6.58-inch LCD with FullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 401 PPI pixel density. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is based on a 7nm fabrication process and was announced back in 2021. Other smartphones such as the Poco M4 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13, and Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are also powered by the same processor. The device is equipped with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi note 11R comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP snapper housed in the waterdrop notch at the front. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 10W charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.