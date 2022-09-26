Jio 5G Smartphone to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000; When Is It Launching? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Annual General Meeting of RIL last month, Reliance Jio confirmed that it is working with Google to launch an affordable 5G smartphone. Back then, the company did not disclose any further details regarding the upcoming smartphone. Now, a report has speculated about the possible cost of Jio's 5G smartphone.

As per a report by Counterpoint Research via The Economic Times, the 5G smartphone from Jio is likely to be priced between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000. The report adds that the smartphone will be launched when the telecom operator has achieved a broad 5G coverage.

Jio 5G Smartphone Details Emerge

Furthermore, the report notes that Reliance Jio will follow a similar strategy that it followed with its 4G-enabled smartphone - JioPhone Next, which was also developed alongside Google. With its 4G offerings, the company helped 2G subscribers upgrade to the faster 4G network. That said, its 5G smartphone is likely to help the company get more 5G subscribers as the 4G subscribers will be able to switch to the next-gen mobile network seamlessly. Also, with its smartphone, Jio will be able to attract new subscribers.

This is not the first time we are coming across reports related to the Jio 5G smartphone. From the existing reports, it is expected that the device could flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 SoC. Likely to run Google's Android 11 (Go Edition), the Jio 5G smartphone might feature a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup at its rear and equip a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

Jio is Gearing Up to Launch 5G in India

The report also notes that Jio might price its prepaid 5G plans at nearly 20% higher than 4G plans. With this initiative, the telco will be able to achieve an average revenue per user (ARPU) of nearly Rs. 188. It is estimated to have a subscriber base of nearly 12 million by the fiscal year 2024.

At the recently concluded AGM, Reliance Jio also announced that it would implement 5G services in select cities across India by Diwali. The fastest-growing telecom operator said that it was ready with its standalone 5G service, which hints that it will be delivering 5G networks via dedicated infrastructure and not its existing 4G towers. As Jio is deploying its dedicated 5G network, customers might have to purchase a 5G SIM card to use the next-gen services.

