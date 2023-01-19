Redmi A1 May Get MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Xiaomi Boosting Performance Of Entry-Level Android Smartphone?

The Redmi A1 is one of the most affordable Android smartphones available today, and it has an entry-level chipset. Xiaomi has indicated that it will upgrade the processor within the Redmi A1 from MediaTek Helio A22 To Helio P35. It is possible the Redmi A1 and the Redmi A1+ smartphones, under the newly launched Redmi A series, might get a proper Android 13 OS instead of the Android 12 Go edition.

Redmi A Series Smartphones To Get Hardware Upgrades?

Smartphones usually get software updates, but it is rare to see phones getting a hardware upgrade after they are launched. Xiaomi introduced a new series recently which was meant for first-time smartphone buyers. The Chinese tech giant has indicated it would now upgrade the SoC within these devices.

The Redmi A series comprises the Redmi A1 and the Redmi A1+. The Redmi A1 series smartphones make pack the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It appears the chipset might not be enough even to perform routine operations. To address this issue, Xiaomi might replace the MediaTek Helio A22 with the Helio P35 chipset in an upcoming version of the Redmi A1.

Leaked FCC (Federal Communications Commission) documents indicate Xiaomi could introduce a new entry-level smartphone. As the image indicates, an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has model number 23036RN54G.

The new model number is clearly linked with an older model, codenamed 220733SL. This strongly suggests Xiaomi could be planning to upgrade an existing device by packing a more powerful chipset.

The upcoming Xiaomi 23036RN54G will pack MT6765X, which corresponds to the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. Simply put, Xiaomi could be working on a Redmi A1 series smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Will MediaTek Helio P35-Powered Redmi A1 Get Android 13?

The MediaTek Helio P35 is not a powerful chipset, but it is certainly a step above the Helio A22. Interestingly, this upgrade might just allow the Redmi A1 series smartphones to support full-fledged Android OS. The Redmi A1 currently runs Android 12 Go Edition, which is a lightweight or stripped-down edition of Android OS.

The Redmi A1 features a 6.52-inch display panel with an HD+ resolution. The 720p display houses a 5MP front-facing camera. There's a single 8MP rear camera.

The smartphone has just 3GB RAM. It is possible Xiaomi could add more RAM while upgrading the SoC. If the device gets 4GB RAM, its operating system could be upgraded to Android 13 from the Android 12 Go edition.

