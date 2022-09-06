Redmi A1 Launched With Helio A22 SoC For Rs. 6,499; Worth Buying This Affordable Phone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi has launched three new smartphones in India with premium features. This includes the Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and the Redmi A1. While the Redmi 11 Prime phones are mid-rangers, the new Redmi A1 is an affordable smartphone. It comes with the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, dual cameras, and supports multiple Indian languages.

Redmi A1 Features: New Affordable Phone To Checkout

The new Redmi A1 flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution, a 120Hz of touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. Redmi has included a leather texture finish that offers a better grip and a smudge-free design.

Under the hood, the Redmi A1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. Redmi has also included a dedicated microSD card that allows users to expand the memory up to 512GB.

At the rear, the Redmi A1 packs an AI dual-camera setup with an 8MP primary shooter. There's also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling, housed in a waterdrop notch. The new Redmi A1 comes with the usual connectivity ports and sensors like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and so on.

Additionally, the Redmi A1 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a 10W standard charger. As a smartphone primarily for the Indian audience, the new Redmi smartphone supports more than 20 Indian languages.

Redmi A1 Price In India

The new Redmi A1 is available in a single model with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The Redmi A1 price in India is Rs. 6,499 and will go on sale from September 9 at 4 PM. Buyers can choose from Light Green, Classic Black, and Light Blue colors on Mi.com and Amazon, as well as retail outlets like Mi Home Stores and Xiaomi partner stores.

Redmi A1 Vs Competition In India

The new Redmi A1 is one of the most affordable smartphones in India, priced well below Rs. 7,000. One of the biggest competitors is the JioPhone Next. Since the JioPhone Next is a locked phone, the Redmi A1 has an upper hand as an unlocked smartphone with dual SIM card support.

