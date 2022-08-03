OnePlus 10T First Impressions: Worthy Alternative To The OnePlus 10 Pro?

OnePlus 10T Design- Looks Same But Feels Different

The OnePlus 10T can be easily mistaken for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new flagship's design borrows heavily from the OnePlus 10 Pro but now flaunts a flat display instead of a curved one. You still get the same unibody glass cover that looks every bit premium.

The OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green color options. The black variant flaunts a basalt stone texture creating a distinctive flickering sand particles effect.

The Jade Green variant (shown in pictures) flaunts a smooth glass back (Corning Gorilla Glass 5) with a special film that creates a ceramic-like finish. The new green shade looks very distinctive.

OnePlus 10T Ditches The Signature Alert Slider

Moving on, the OnePlus 10T ditches the signature alert slider in order to accommodate a bigger battery and faster-charging setup. While the trade-off seemed necessary, the lack of the highly appreciated signature feature is still a big miss for the new flagship. If you have been a long-time OnePlus user, the decision is bound to disappoint you.

OnePlus 10T Hardware- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 & Up to 16GB RAM

The OnePlus 10T barely leaves anything to desire when it comes to hardware. The new flagship phone flaunts a vibrant and fluid 10-bit Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 6.7-inch FHD+ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 950 nits, and a max touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz.

It's extremely responsive and delivers an immersive video playback and gaming experience. The screen supports HDR10+ and houses a snappy in-screen fingerprint scanner.

In our limited testing time, we haven't noticed any performance issues on the handset. We are testing the 12GB RAM variant; however, the handset will also be available in two other configurations- the base variant with 8GB RAM and the top-end variant offering a crazy 16GB RAM to handle multitasking.

The underlying Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with ample LPDDR5 RAM and swift UFS 3.1 storage (128GB/256GB) should deliver buttery smooth performance.

The OnePlus 10T also comes equipped with an upgraded cooling system to ensure better heat dissipation during heavy tasks. We will stress test the handset in the coming week to bring more insights into the handset's performance.

OnePlus 10T Software- OxygenOS 13?

Our review unit came pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12; however, OnePlus stated that the 10T will receive the newly released OxygenOS 13 update later this year. It should be noted that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first device to receive the highly anticipated OxygenOS 13 update.

The company has promised three major Android version updates and four years of security updates with the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Cameras

For cameras, the OnePlus 10T uses a 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS-enabled primary sensor, an 8MP (119-degree FOV) wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The primary sensor captures bright and crisp pictures, thanks to a wide f/1.56 aperture letting in an ample amount of light.

The smartphone is capable of taking pictures in 10-bit color. The OnePlus 10T's video recording capabilities max out at 4K 60fps. More on the camera features and performance in our comprehensive review.

OnePlus 10T Battery & Fast-Charging

The OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4,800mAh battery cell, which is supported by the class-leading 150W wired charging (SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition). The bundled fast-charging brick with the new OnePlus 10T took just 21-minutes to refuel the battery cell from 1% to its full capacity. To put things in context, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an 80W fast-charging setup.

Similar to the Oppo Reno8-series devices, the OnePlus 10T's battery cell also supports the 'Battery Health Engine' technology. According to OnePlus, the battery cell will retain at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to four years of usage.

To ensure a safe charging experience, OnePlus has equipped the handset with a customized smart charging chip that is capable of recognizing the input current and voltage to deliver an adaptable combination to the battery.

Should You Consider Buying The OnePlus 10T?

The OnePlus 10T is one of the most feature-packed and powerful smartphones you can buy today in the Indian market. In some ways, it seems to be a more balanced package than the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you were planning to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro but couldn't afford its high price, the OnePlus 10T should solve the problem to some extent.

Our comprehensive review should clear more doubts about the performance of the 10T and its stark differences from the OnePlus 10 Pro.