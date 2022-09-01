Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Showstopper With Noticeable Improvements

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Hinge Hindrances

This brings us to the hinge mechanism of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung says the hinge has been revamped to make the experience better. Yet, I could feel the hinge being bothersome while running a few apps. While playing Candy Crush, for instance, the hinge would be more embossed and in the way of the game.

You can also feel the hinge while texting or scrolling through apps. This bothered me a little, but I got used to it after a while. As far as visibility is concerned, the hinge can be ignored completely. For instance, the hinge isn't visible while watching videos - which was one of my biggest concerns about the foldable phone.

Many believe the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the 'girly' foldable. This depends from person to person. The model reviewed here is the Bora Purple colorand the phone is available in neutral colors like Graphite. One can also choose from the Bespoke Edition, offering more options.