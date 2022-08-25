Airtel And Jio To Be At The Forefront Of India’s 5G Era; Heres Why

As India is on the verge of stepping into the 5G era, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's two leading private telecom operators are likely to have a huge responsibility. The telcos will be at the forefront of the country's 5G growth, as they are equipped with the necessary resources to deploy 5G services across the country. However, reports suggest that these telcos will roll out 5G services in a phased manner to get the best returns as not all operational circles are 5G-ready.

Airtel, Jio Leading The 5G Race

While Airtel and Jio are gearing up to roll out their 5G services as soon as this month, Vodafone Idea aka Vi, the third largest telecom company in India, is yet to reveal its plans. Though the telco is also prepping to roll out the next-generation cellular services and has already tested the same in Bengaluru, it is said to lack both resources and money to do what Airtel and Jio can accomplish. Moreover, there are reports that Vi will prioritize 4G more than 5G for consumers and plan 5G aggressively for enterprises.

Apparently, this keeps Airtel and Jio at the top of the 5G hierarchy in India. That said, here are some reasons why Airtel and Jio could be spearheading the 5G launch in the country.

More Spectrum Holdings

The 5G spectrum auction earlier this month saw bids worth Rs. 1,50,173 crores for 71% of the total 5G airwaves. Notably, nearly 72,098MHz of the spectrum was offered for the auction and 71% of it, which is 51,236MHz, was sold.

Among the many participants of the spectrum auction, Reliance Jio was the highest bidder with bids worth Rs. 88,078 crores, making it the biggest 5G network carrier in India. The company managed to acquire the 24.740MHz spectrum. Trailing behind Reliance Jio was Bharti Airtel with bids worth Rs. 43,085 crores for the 19,867MHz spectrum.

With the most 5G spectrum, Jio and Airtel are gearing up to lead the race. However, this is not the case with Vi which has bids worth Rs. 18,784 crores for the 2,668MHz spectrum.

5G Launch In India

As per existing reports, both Jio and Airtel are gearing up to launch their 5G services in India as quickly as this month. Airtel has already confirmed the same but there is no specific date. On the other hand, Jio is highly anticipated to make the announcement at its AGM slated for August 29.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles