Adani Group To Compete With Reliance Jio In 5G Spectrum Auction

The two groups led by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, Reliance Jio and Adani Group respectively, have been competing against each other for years. Now, they will come into the direct competition as they will participate in the auction of airwaves to provide the next-generation or 5G telecom services.

However, the rivalry between the two businessmen is yet to become a full-blown market clash despite overlaps. On Saturday, the Adani Group confirmed its plans to participate in the 5G spectrum auction set to take place on July 26 but stated that the airwaves it was seeking was to set up a private network, which will help in digitizing its businesses from airports to data centers to energy. There is no entry into the consumer mobile telephony space where Jio is the largest player.

Adani Group To Participate In 5G Auction

Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have dominated telecom companies in the country. They have made applications to participate in the 5G auction, claimed sources familiar with the matter. While these telcos will be bidding to corner spectrum to support the rollout of 5G voice and data services across the country. Adani will compete to get the same airwaves for the private networks.

The telecom companies in the race for the auction opposed any direct allocation of spectrum to the non-telecom companies for setting up private captive networks as it will leave an impact on their businesses. They wanted the non-telecom entities to lease out the spectrum from them or set up private captive networks.

Adani And Jio Face-Off

Adani and Ambani, the richest in the country have taken contrasting approaches to business diversification that are increasingly overlapping in recent times. Reliance owns the world's largest refining complex located at Jamnagar in Gujarat. On the other hand, Adani is focused on coal in the hydrocarbon space, with mines in various countries.

On Saturday, Adani said the spectrum intends to buy spectrum to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cybersecurity in the ports, airports, logistics, power generation, transmission and various manufacturing operations. Adani Group is in plans to use the airwaves for its data center and the super app under development to support businesses from electricity distribution to airports.

