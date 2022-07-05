Airtel Rate Cutter Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 109

By

Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India has announced the launch of four new plans. The latest offerings include a couple of smart recharge plans and a couple of rate-cutting plans. These plans have a validity of two calendar months and two 30 days plans. There are smart recharge options as well among them.

All these new Airtel plans are pretty affordable and are priced under Rs. 140. The lowest of them is priced at Rs. 109 while the one on the upper end of the price scale is priced at Rs. 131. These new Airtel plans are suitable for those who want to keep their mobile numbers active without opting for a higher recharge plan and are termed rate cutter plans. Let's take a look at these Airtel plans in detail.

Airtel Rs. 109 Plan

Among the new Airtel plans, the Rs. 109 and Rs. 111 plans offer more validity and mobile data benefits than the existing plan priced at Rs. 99. The Rs. 109 plan offers a validity of 30 days and offers 200MB of data and a talk time of Rs. 99. The other aspects include 2.5 paise per second for voice calls (local and STD), Re. 1 per local SMS and Rs. 1.44 per STD SMS.

Airtel Rs. 111 Plan

The Airtel Rs. 111 recharge plan offers Rs. 99 talktime, 200MB of data, one-month validity, and the same pricing strategy as the Rs. 109 rate cutter plan.

Airtel Rs. 128 Plan

Another rate cutter plan from Airtel is Rs. 128 and it offers a validity of 30 days. The tariff that users of this plan will be charged include 2.5 per second, video calls at Rs. 5 per second, and 50 paise per additional MB of data used.

Airtel Rs. 131 Plan

Lastly, we have the Rs. 131 plan from Airtel, which offers a validity of one month. This plan offers the following tariff for subscribers - 2.5 paise per second for local and STD calls, Rs. 5 per second for national video calls, 50 paise per additional MB of data used, Re. 1 per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 per national SMS.

Published On July 5, 2022
