BSNL 4G Launch Likely Delayed Until 2023

By

Advertisement

India is on the verge of entering the 5G era and telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio and Vi are all set to deploy their 5G services in the country. At this time, the state-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is struggling to roll out its 4G services across India. Previous reports hinted that the telco could roll out its 4G services in all its operational circles sometime this year but a fresh report claims that it could be delayed until 2023.

BSNL 4G Launch Delayed Again

According to The New Indian Express, BSNL could provide its 4G services across India sometime in 2023. While the telecom operator has not commented on the reason for this delay, a senior official from DoT (Department of Telecommunication) has revealed that the company is struggling to procure specialized equipment for the rollout of its 4G services in India. BSNL can procure equipment only from indigenous companies.

The official told the publication that BSNL will be able to offer its 4G services by next year as it is yet to complete the equipment procurement process. Also, it will be using only indigenous equipment to upgrade to 4G, which is one of the causes of the delay. Furthermore, the report notes that the company could also roll out 5G services in the country around the same time as its 4G services.

BSNL Shows Improved Performance

This information regarding a delay in its 4G rollout has come at a time when BSNL's losses have shrunk by almost 50%. The losses in the fiscal year 2019-2020 were reported to be Rs. 15,000 crores and it has dropped to Rs. 7,441 crores in the fiscal year 2020-2021. This was possible as the telco received the relief package from the government. The overall losses reported by the telecom operators in the past five years account for Rs. 50,631 crores.

The Indian government approved a relief package of Rs. 1.64 lakh crores this year, which could be used for the procurement and deployment of 4G and 5G services as well. This is not the first time that we have come across reports related to a delay in the launch of BSNL's 4G services.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Intel Arc A770 Outperforms Popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 In Gaming

PM Narendra Modi Announces 6G Services In India; Can BSNL Keep Up?

James Webb Space Telescope Snaps First Direct Image Of An Exoplanet

BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Plan Offers 75GB Of Data Per Month

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 2: Get Weapon Loot Crates And Other Freebies

BSNL Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 100 To Keep Your Number Active

Android 14 Will Bring Satellite Connectivity to Smartphones

BSNL Reduces Benefits Of Rs. 399, Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plans; Validity Gets Reduced

Apple iPhone SE 2023 Will Be A Repurposed iPhone XR

BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Monthly Recharge Plans Launched

WhatsApp Will Not Work On These iPhones From October 24; Here’s Why

BSNL Rs. 107 Validity Extension Plan Benefits: Get 3GB Data And More For 50 Days
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: bsnl news telecom
Published On September 2, 2022
Read more...