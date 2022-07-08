BSNL Reduces Benefits Of Rs. 399, Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plans; Validity Gets Reduced

In the past few months, private telecom operators in the country like Jio, Airtel and Vi increased the pricing of their prepaid plans. Now the state-owned telco BSNL has also hiked the pricing of its Rs. 399 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid tariffs. BSNL has reduced the validity of these plans by up to 40 days. The daily cost of these tariffs has now increased due to the change.

BSNL Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan Now Has 200 Days Validity

BSNL's Rs. 399 prepaid plan's validity has been reduced to 200 days from the earlier 240 days. The daily cost of this tariff has increased to Rs. 4.99 as compared to Rs. 4.16 earlier. The plan still provides unlimited voice calling to all networks for validity. However, there are no SMS or data benefits with this pack.

BSNL Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plan Benefits Changed

BSNL's Rs. 1,499 prepaid pack now provides a validity of 336 as compared to 365 days earlier. That means that the daily cost of this tariff is now Rs. 4.46 as compared to Rs. 4.10 earlier. That's not much change from the previous pricing of this pack. This plan still comes with unlimited voice calling to all networks across the country, 100 SMS per day, and a total of 24GB of 4G data.

The changes in the plans have taken effect from July 1. Notably, the company reduced the benefits of the Rs. 99, Rs. 118, and Rs. 319 prepaid plans last week.

BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Monthly Packs Launched Recently

Just a week ago, BSNL introduced two new monthly prepaid plans costing Rs. 228 and Rs. 239. These packs have a validity of one month and are available from July 1. The BSNL STV 228 offers unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data per day, and 100 SMS every day. Post the daily data expires, the speed is reduced to 80 kbps. The bundled offers include Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App.

BSNL's STV 239 prepaid pack provides Rs. 10 of talktime value and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the users get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of data every day for a month.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles