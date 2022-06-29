BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Monthly Recharge Plans Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator has announced the launch of a couple of new monthly prepaid recharge plans for its subscribers. The telco's latest additions to its portfolio include the Rs. 228 and Rs. 239 prepaid plans and these will be effective from July 1, 2022. These plans will be valid for a month and users will have to recharge the same amount each month.

BSNL Rs. 228 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL STV 228 will bundle benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data per day. Notably, this is the FUP and the speed of data will drop to 80 kbps post exhausting the daily data limit. Besides these benefits, the BSNL prepaid plan also bundles Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive Web App for subscribers who have opted for this plan.

BSNL Rs. 239 Prepaid Plan

Talking about the other plan, the BSNL STV 239 prepaid plan will provide Rs. 10 talktime value and 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and 2GB data per day. As usual, post the exhaustion of this daily data limit, the internet speed will drop to 80kbps. There will be gaming benefits bundled with this plan as well and the talktime value will be added to the main account of the plan's subscriber.

Notably, both these BSNL prepaid plans will have a validity of one month. Users who have to recharge with this plan on a specific day of a month will have to recharge with the same amount next month on the same date. Having said that, these plans adhere to the recent TRAI order to provide a few monthly validity plans in addition to the plans with 28 days of validity. Given that the Rs. 228 and Rs. 239 prepaid plans have a monthly validity, these will compete against the likes of similar plans from rivals such as Vi, Airtel and Jio.

The arrival of these two plans coincides with the launch of a minimum recharge of Rs. 107 for the GP II and beyond GP II customers in order to keep their numbers active. This new plan will also come into effect from July 1.

