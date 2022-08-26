These Indian Cities To Embrace 5G Before Any Other; Is Yours On The List?

The fifth generation of mobile networks - 5G will soon be upon us, and the deployment of the services in the country will be helmed by leading telcos like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Adani data networks. Existing media reports suggest that the telecom operators are all set to roll out the next-generation wireless communication services as early as October. Besides, Jio, Airtel, and Vi are believed to be in the final phase of their 5G rollout and are conducting trials in various parts of the country.

Airtel recently confirmed that it will launch 5G services as early as this month with a wider rollout planned for early 2024. It was also confirmed that the 5G plans from the telco will be restricted only to the users of premium plans initially. In addition, Jio is also betting big on the 5G rollout in the country.

First Phase Of 5G Rollout In India

Similar to the rollout of 4G services a few years back, the telcos will offer 5G services in a phased manner. Initially, they will offer the next-gen wireless communication services in select cities on a pilot basis and will expand the same to other areas later.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has chosen 13 cities to get the 5G services in the first phase of the rollout. These cities are listed below.

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Chennai

Ahmedabad

Chandigarh

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Pune

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Users in any of these cities are likely to experience 5G services in the coming days or weeks. Recent reports suggest that Vi is on the verge of rolling out 5G in the Delhi-NCR circle and is urging customers to upgrade to a 5G SIM card soon. The telco has already conducted 5G trials in Bengaluru last month.

How Much Could 5G Cost?

Citing the statement of the Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the high-speed 5G services would be made accessible all over India within two to three years. It was also revealed that 5G will be available at affordable prices. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 5G services would provide 10 times faster speed. However, the thumb rule is that 5G will deliver 100Mbps speed and it is subject to vary while that of 4G ranges from 60 to 70Mbps.

