Airtel 5G Services Will Be Available In India This Month; Wider Rollout By 2024

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India, is prepping to launch its 5G services. It aims to roll out the next-generation cellular connectivity across all towns and cities in the country, including the rural regions by 2024. While there are a lot of rumors and speculations regarding the 5G rollout, a top Bharti Airtel executive has shed light on its 5G launch timeline.

Airtel 5G Services Launch In India

5G is almost here and the spectrum auction was recently concluded. As per reports, Bharti Airtel is soon to become the first telecom operator in India to roll out its 5G services. Now, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has announced that the company could launch its 5G services in the country as soon as this month itself.

In the spectrum auction, Bharti Airtel bid a range of frequencies and radio waves in the low and mid-range spectrum for a valuation of Rs. 43,040 crores. The telco acquired 19,867.8MHz frequencies across the country by purchasing the 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands and select radiowaves.

The Airtel CEO highlighted the company's intention to kickstart its 5G services with 5,000 towns. It is likely to diversify the network and cover each town and key rural area by the year 2024, thereby making it one of the biggest rollouts of 5G in the country's history. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is another telecom operator that is bullish on the rollout of 5G services in the country. The telco has acquired the 700MHz frequency and is prepping to launch its services across 1,000 cities and towns in India.

Airtel 5G Plans Cost

Notably, Airtel plans to keep the 5G costs in check with the acquisition of the mid-band spectrum and requires much lesser power-consuming radiowaves for the distribution of its services. However, the company's CEO stated that the mobile service prices in India are too low and might have to surge in the future.

For those who are unaware, Airtel witnessed a revenue of Rs. 18,220 crores from its mobile services, which is a 27% year-on-year growth from Rs. 14,305.6 crores.

