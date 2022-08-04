Airtel 5G Network To Be Launched In India In August News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction bidding just got over in India. As the next phase, the telecom operators are expected to launch their 5G networks in the country by the end of this year. Already, the telecom minister has assured that the allotment of the spectrum will be done soon. Amidst these announcements, Airtel has confirmed that it will soon launch its 5G network.

Airtel 5G Network Launch

Airtel has announced that it has signed the 5G network agreements with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung to start deploying 5G networks this month. Having said that, we can expect Airtel to act swiftly and launch the highly expected 5G services soon in the country.

These partnerships have been made just days after the spectrum auctions came to an end. In the auctions, Airtel has bid for and acquired 19867.8MHz spectrum in 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz frequencies. The telco noted that multiple partners will let Airtel rollout 5G services with exceptional speeds, large data handling capabilities and low latency.

Airtel Partnerships For 5G

The telecom operator Airtel has announced the partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung for the 5G deployment in August 2022. The agreements are not surprising as Airtel has a long-standing relationship with managed services and connectivity from Nokia and Ericsson. The partnership with Samsung will start from this year.

This multi-year deal with Nokia will let the Finnish company provide equipment from its market-leading AirScale portfolio, other solutions and services for network management, deployment, planning, and optimization. Eventually, it will ensure that Airtel users get the best experiences.

On the other hand, the South Korean tech giant, Samsung is also entering into a partnership to help Airtel deploy its 5G network. Notably, this is the first time that both companies are working together and it is intended to help Airtel speed up the rollout of 5G network in India.

