Airtel Ready For 5G Rollout; Plans Could Be Priced Similar To 4G

Airtel, a leading telecom operator is all set to roll out the highly anticipated 5G services in the country. The services will be launched soon after the spectrum auction. Also, it is awaiting the required permissions from the government. As per reports, the spectrum auction for 5G is likely to take place in May this year.

What's more, Airtel has spent over a year in making preparations for the required infrastructure for 5G connectivity. It believes that it is all set to provide the 5G services.

Airtel 5G Services Launch Timeline

Notably, the Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon, the telco is gearing up to launch its 5G network in the country within two to three months of the spectrum auction. However, all requirements have to fall in place before the same.

Given that the 5G spectrum auction could happen in May this year, we can expect the Airtel 5G launch to be slated for August, around Independence Day.

Moreover, it was stated that the Airtel 5G plans will not cost significantly more than the existing 4G plans. However, the final cost will be known only after the spectrum auction.

Airtel Demonstrates 5G

In a recent move, Airtel demonstrated its 5G connectivity. It showed that the next-generation cellular network can shape up the future of interactive sports entertainment by recreating Kapil Dev's famous 175 not out vs Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.

The session included a 5G-powered hologram interaction with Kapil Dev, showing the virtual avatar of the cricketer on the stage to communicate with fans in real-time. This was just before the real Kapil Dev appeared on stage.

Airtel has conducted the demonstration at its 'Network Experience Center' in Manesar (Gurugram) using Ericsson 5G Radio in NSA and SA modes over 3500 MHz band test spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom, Government of India.

The demonstration was showcased with the internet speeds averaging around 200Mbps and latency being around 40ms, over 50 concurrent users were able to watch a 4K video experience of the match on a 5G smartphone, with real-time access to multiple camera angles, 360-degree in-stadia view, and shot analysis.

Airtel stated that 5G-based holograms will be able to transport virtual avatars to any location. This is said to be a game-changer for meetings and conferences, LIVE news and will have so many other use cases. Notably, the telco is prepared for 5G in this emerging digital world and is building a solid pipeline of innovative use cases for India.

Buying 5G Smartphones In India

Besides the arrival of the 5G services in the country, several smartphone manufacturers have been launching 5G smartphones in the country in the past two years. However, we are yet to see any network support for these devices.

Eventually, users are left with the choice between buying a 4G smartphone with high-end specifications or a 5G phone with a few letdowns. At this point in time, many users are waiting for the roll out of 5G services to happen before upgrading their phone.

