5G Spectrum Coming In 2022: 5G Launch In Late 2022 By Private Telcos In India News oi-Vivek

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Minister of Finance, Government of India during the Union Budget 2022 has officially confirmed that the 5G spectrum will happen in 2022. Not just that, she has also confirmed that 5G will launch in India by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.

During the Union Budget 2022, Nirmal Sitharaman has confirmed that private players will launch a 5G network in India by the end of 2022. This means, BSNL, the state-owned telecom company might still be a few years away from the launch of the 5G network in India.

As of now, there is no confirmation on which companies will participate in the 5G spectrum auction and which companies will launch the 5G network in India by the end of 2022. Considering the current trend, we expect companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vi to participate in the 5G network spectrum auction, and these will also be the first set of brands to launch a 5G network in India.

Just a few weeks back, DoT (department of telecommunications) confirmed the launch of a 5G network by 2022 in select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The 5G rollout is expected to begin with 13 major cities in India, and later on, the 5G network will be rolled out in other cities.

Right Time To Buy A 5G Phone In India?

If you are in a dilemma about buying a 5G smartphone, then this update from the union budget 2022 should give you an answer. Now, it has been confirmed that the 5G network will indeed launch in 2022, so you can consider buying a 5G smartphone, especially if you live in one of the 13 cities, which will be the first one to get a 5G network.

Do note that, as we inch closer to the 5G network launch in India, more brands are likely to launch affordable 5G smartphones. By the time of 5G rollout, we should have more affordable 5G smartphones in the country. In fact, Jio is also said to be working on an affordable 5G smartphone -- JioPhone 5G.

