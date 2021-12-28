DoT Confirms 5G Launch In 2022: Roll Out Confirmed For 13 Cities News oi-Vivek

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India have officially confirmed that 5G will be available in India across 13 cities. DoT has also confirmed the list of the 13 cities which will receive 5G connectivity by 2022. However, the press release does lack clarity on the 5G network providers.

The press release does confirm that the whole project might cost Rs 224 crores and it will be completed by December 31st, 2021. Hence, telcos can begin their end-to-end testing of 5G user equipment starting early next year. More cities and locations will be added to this list in the coming months.

Do note that, in the early stage of 5G deployment even these cities will not have 100 percent 5G network coverage. This means, even if you live in one of these cities, you might have to wait to enjoy the 5G network in India.

List Of 13 Cities To Get 5G Network In India

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Mumbai

Pune

Delhi

Gurugram

Ahmedabad

Chandigarh

Gandhinagar

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

5G Spectrum Auction

5G spectrum auction will be taking place in India in the coming days. DoT has identified various spectrum bands such as 526-698 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz, and 24.25-28.5 GHz, which will be available for auction at various price bands.

This means, if you recently bought a 5G-capable smartphone or planning to buy one, then make sure that the device supports most of these 5G bands, which ensures that you will be able to use a 5G network from any of the telcos. Currently, it is speculated that Airtel, Vi, and Jio will participate in the 5G spectrum auction and all three brands are expected to rollout 5G in the Indian market as early as possible.

Will My Device Support 5G Network In India?

If you own a 5G phone which supports all the aforementioned 5G bands, then there are very high chances that your phone will support a 5G network when it gets launched. If you have an iPhone with 5G support (iPhone 12 or iPhone 13) it is likely to support a 5G network. However, if you have an Android phone with just one or two 5G band support, the chances of 5G support are slim.

