Infinix Zero 5G Complete Leak: Here Are The Details
Infinix recently confirmed that the company is indeed launching its first 5G smartphone in India in the next few weeks. In fact, the first 5G smartphone from Infinix -- the Infinix Zero 5G was also spotted on a few certification sites, which reaffirmed the launch of the same in India.
Now, a YouTuber named TechArena24 has leaked the complete specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G along with the real-world picture of the device. This leak gives us an insight into the very first Infinix 5G smartphone to the Indian market and here are the details regarding the same.
Infinix Zero 5G Specifications
The Infinix Zero 5G will have a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution (FHD+) with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch hole cutout along with 2.5D tempered glass protection. The leak also confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Coming to the optics department, the Infinix Zero 5G will have a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide angle or a macro lens. The device also has a dual-LED flash setup with a dedicated cool flashlight and a warm flashlight.
The leak also confirms that the device will have a 16MP selfie camera at the front. Given the capability of the MediaTek Dimensity 900, the Infinix Zero 5G should offer 4K video recording capabilities on the main camera. However, the video recording for the selfie camera might be limited to 1080p.
Looking at the leaked pictures of the Infinix Zero 5G, the smartphone seems to have a metal frame, which should improve the rigidity of the device. As per the software experience, the device will ship with Android 11 OS, which is a bummer, given most phones launching in 2022 are coming with Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.
Lastly, a 5000 mAh battery will fuel the Infinix Zero 5G with support for 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Considering the features and specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G, the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs. 20,000 in India, which is similar to other smartphones with similar specifications.
