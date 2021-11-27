Infinix's First 5G Phone Zero 5G Renders Reveal Design; 120Hz Display, Dimensity 900 Chip Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Brands like Realme, Poco, and Samsung have already announced several mid-range handsets with 5G connectivity. While the launch of the 5G connectivity has been postponed for 2022 in India, recent news suggests Tecno will soon debut a 5G-enabled device dubbed the Tecno Pova 5G.

Now, Infinix seems to be launching its first-ever 5G handset soon which will be called the Infinix Zero 5G. The fresh info has also brought renders of the upcoming Infinix phone, revealing its design in full glory.

Infinix Zero 5G Renders Revealed Online

The latest development comes out via YouTuber Tech Arena24 who also revealed renders of the Tecno Pova 5G. The renders of the Infinix Zero 5G show its design and key features have also been revealed.

In terms of design, the Infinix Zero 5G will feature a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the phone is seen with a triple camera setup along with a two LED flash unit.

The camera module is quite similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro. There is no physical fingerprint scanner at the rear panel which suggests it could feature a side-mounted fingerprint or in-display sensor. The volume buttons are spotted on the right edge of the device and the renders show the phone in Dark Blue color.

Infinix Zero 5G: Expected Features

The YouTuber has not revealed many details about the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G. Upfront, the phone is expected to feature an sAMOLED panel that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip which is also expected to power the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G.

Other features like camera sensors, battery capacity, and display details are yet to be revealed. We expect the brand will soon share more details in the coming days.

Infinix Zero 5G: How About The Competition?

The Infinix Zero 5G is expected to compete directly with the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G. Since both devices are said to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and 120Hz refresh rate. The sAMOLED panel on the Infinix Zero 5G will be a plus point, while the Tecno Pova 5G is said to sport an IPS LCD panel.

As far as the price is concerned, the upcoming Tecno Pova 5G is said to come between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 22,000. While the price of the Infinix Zero 5G is still unknown. However, we expect it will also be a mid-range device that might come under Rs. 25,000 segment in the country.

Since Infinix has not shared any word regarding its upcoming 5G device. We will suggest our readers take this with a pinch of salt. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the Infinix Note 11 series smartphones (Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11s) and the INBook X1 laptop in December in the country. These products will be available via Flipkart in the country. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced.

