Infinix Zero 5G With Dimensity 900 Spotted On Google Play Console Listing; Launch Next Month

Infinix has recently launched the Note 11 and the Note 11s handsets in India. Now, the brand is expected to bring its first-ever 5G device dubbed the Zero 5G soon. Previously leaked renders have already given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G. Now, the same device was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, which also reveals key specs and the front panel design of the phone.

Infinix Zero 5G Spotted On Google Play Console Listing

The Infinix Zero 5G with the X6815 model number has been listed (spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma) on the Google Play Console listing. The image of the Infinix Zero 5G confirms it will sport a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor. The handset is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Earlier the renders by YouTuber Tech Arena24 revealed the Infinix Zero 5G will have a triple camera setup along with a two LED flash unit. The camera module is quite similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro. The volume buttons will be on the right spine of the device and it will be available in the Dark Blue color option.

Infinix Zero 5G Features We Know So Far

Apart from design, the listing has revealed the phone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset which was already revealed via leaked renders. The chip will be paired with 8GB RAM and the display of the Zero 5G will support 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. It is also said to run Android 11 OS.

Moreover, the phone is also tipped to sport an sAMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features such as camera details battery and storage variants are yet to be revealed.

Infinix Zero 5G Expected Launch And Pricing In India

Earlier this month, Infinix's CEO Anish Kapoor confirmed its first 5G-enabled phone will be launched by end of the January. The upcoming Infinix 5G phone is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek processor and to come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. Although he did not mention the name of the smartphone. We can assume he is talking about none other than the Infinix Zero 5G.

Infinix Zero 5G: How About Competition?

As mentioned above, the upcoming Infinix 5G phone will be a budget offering and is expected to be a tough competitor for other smartphones from Redmi, Poco, and Realme which are offering 5G connectivity at this same price range. Besides, Infinix is also planning to launch approximately seven smartphones in the first half of the next year.

Even, the brand has several products to launch in 2022. It is expected to launch a 55-inch smart Tv and another laptop in the first half of 2022. The brand has recently launched the Infinix InBook X1 series laptops in Indiawhich include three variants - 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7. All the variants come with a 14-inch Full HD screen size, Windows 11 OS, and so on.

