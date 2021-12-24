Reliance Jio Update: Telco Completes Connected Robotics Trial On 5G Network News oi-Megha Rawat

Reliance Jio has successfully tested linked robotics over its peculiar 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Standalone (SA) Core network. "Jio 5G Robotics has deployed a diverse canvas of services from heavy lifting and logistics at manufacturing warehouses to healthcare robots aiding medical professionals from remote ultrasound enablement to industrial automation robots," Aayush Bhatnagar, Jio's SVP.

It demonstrates the true potential of 5G Standalone networks in real-world industrial applications. The trial will provide "interesting potential" for value generation in Industry 4.0. Image recognition, track-and-trace, discrete payload collection and delivery, drone route sorties, video imaging, real-time drone control, are all possible with precision command and control of drones over 5G using a fleet management system in the cloud.

The Telco has conducted use case trials such as Voice and Messaging over 5GNR or VoNR employing domestic 5G RAN and Core, an AI multimedia chatbot and immersive high-definition virtual reality (HD VR) meetings.

Bharti Airtel had earlier stated that it was working with Accenture, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Cisco, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to demonstrate enterprise-grade use cases leveraging high-speed, low-latency 5G networks. Airtel is testing 5G-based solutions with businesses like Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart, and other manufacturing companies.

Vodafone Idea has demonstrated 5G-powered applications such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable latency communications (uRLLC), multi-access edge computing (MEC), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), and others with its equipment partners Nokia and Ericsson, as well as enterprise companies.

All three telcos, Jio, Airtel, and Vi are now conducting 5G field experiments in various cities, with the sale of 5G spectrum scheduled in the second half of the fiscal year 2022.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday extended the deadline for counter comments on two consultation papers, one on setting base prices for spectrum bands earmarked for 5G services and the other on ways to streamline approvals processes for telecoms and broadcast companies, in response to requests from stakeholders.

Addressing at the India Mobile Congress 2021 earlier this month, Ambani emphasized the importance of the country's 5G rollout. "India needs to finish the transition from 2G to 4G to 5G as soon as possible." Millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid are being denied the benefits of the digital revolution by remaining on 2G. The deployment of 5G ought to be a national priority for India."

