List Of Indian States With 4G In 2021

The Indian mobile landscape is growing constantly and becoming highly competitive as telcos are trying to provide the best experience for their users. While we have seen Airtel lead the race a few years back, Jio has improved its experience significantly and has been winning in various aspects of late.

Among the recent developments in the Indian telecom space is the government's plan to host the 5G spectrum auctions. These are likely to be introduced early in 2022 and the telcos have already received their spectrum to carry out 5G trials in the country.

In India, 5Gi, which is an indigenously developed sub-standard of the next-generation mobile network was approved by the ITU. However, the telecom operators out there have their own concerns related to its interoperability and the relatively higher cost of deploying the 5Gi networks. As of now, Airtel and Vi aka Vodafone Idea are conducting the trials for 5G NSA (non-standalone access) and Jio is testing 5G standalone access (SA).

Leaving the 5G trials and rollout aside, select Indian telecom circles are yet to get even 4G connectivity. Also, BSNL is yet to roll out 4G in many circles. However, Jio wins the race in terms of both 4G availability and 4G coverage experience. Having said that, let's take a look at the list of Indan states with 4G in 2021.

When it comes to 4G availability, undoubtedly Jio becomes the leader as it is a 4G-only operator. Notably, Jio users lead in terms of the duration of time they spend connected to 4G. Trailing behind Jio is Airtel with a marginal difference and Vodafone Idea with a noticeable difference. However, BSNL is lagging behind in this aspect.

Besides this, Jio remains at the top of the chat in terms of 4G coverage experience. The operator has achieved massive scores, which is evident from the duration that users spend on its 4G network. This confirms that the Jio customers receive a strong 4G signal across many locations as compared to other networks.

The Indian telecom industry is segmented into 22 circles. These are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala and Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura), Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), and Uttarakhand.

Airtel is offering its 4G services in all 22 circles and has 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands. Similarly, Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is providing 4G in all circles and it owns 850 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands until 2035. Vi offers its 4G services to subscribers in all circles and owns 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands. Talking about BSNL, the telco is gradually expanding its 4G services to more circles. However, Jio tops this segment unlike other national operators, thanks to its 4G-only services.

