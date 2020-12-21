List Of Indian States With 4G In 2020 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Although Reliance Jio is planning to bring 5G networks in the country, other operators are focussing on 4G networks. Both, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are upgrading 3G users to offer a 4G network in a phased manner. Besides, operators are refarming 3G sites to offer high-speed 4G services to their users.

The telcos have stopped offering a 3G network and reformed several sites across the country. However, operators have decided to offer 2G services to their feature phone users. If we talk about the 4G network, then Airtel was the first one that launched the same service. The operator started the 4G service in 2012, while Vodafone launched the 4G network in 2015 in Kochi, then there is Idea that brought the same facilities in 2016 in North East.

Similarly, Reliance Jio announced its 4G services on September 5th, 2016. The operator offered its services free until March 31, 2017, and it becomes the number one operator. In shorts, Reliance Jio is leading the sector with more than 400 million customers. However, if you want to know the names of those states or circles that are offering 4G services, then you should go through this article.

Notably, India has 29 states and seven union territories, but it has been divided into 22 circles, especially for telecom services, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar & Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai, Odisha, Punjab, Kerala and Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Goa, North East (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura), Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), and Uttarakhand.

Telecom Operators 4G Connectivity And Spectrum Bands In India

At present, Airtel is offering its 4G services in all 22 circles. It has 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 Mhz, and 2300 Mhz. It includes Band 5, 8, 3, and 40. Similarly, Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator is providing in all circles and it owns 850 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz until 2035. On the other hand, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offering its 4G services to one billion customers. It owns 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands.

