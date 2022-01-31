Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launch Imminent; What Makes It Different From 4G Model?

Vivo Y33s 5G Launch Details

Looking back, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2166A stopped by the Chinese 3C certification website. Reports and leaks suggested this was the Vivo Y33s 5G and would be different from the 4G model of the same name. Since the alleged Vivo Y33s 5G has appeared on the certification site, the launch seems around the corner.

Vivo Y33s 5G Features: What To Expect?

One of the key standout features of the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G is the 5G support. Previous Vivo Y33s was only a 4G device, drawing power from the Helio G80 chipset. The upcoming smartphone is said to get its power from the Dimensity 700 chipset, making it a powerful mid-range with 5G support.

The 3C listing further reveals the alleged Vivo Y33s 5G will get up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Plus, a microSD card is also reported for memory expansion. Under the hood, the new Vivo phone will likely have a 5,00 mAh battery paired with an 18W charging support. It might also include reverse charging support.

Apart from this, the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G is said to feature a 6.51-inch LCD with a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. The display will reportedly offer 710 x 1600 HD+ resolution. At the rear, the phone is said to pack a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter paired with a 2MP secondary lens.

Plus, Vivo is said to feature an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. More importantly, the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G will likely run Android 12 OS out-of0the-box with the FunTouch OS on top.

Vivo Y33s 5G Price, Availability

It looks like the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G will likely launch early in February in China, after which, it would make its way to other markets. Reports suggest the upcoming phone would debut in two variants with 6GB + 128GB as the base model for CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,847). The high-end model is 8GB + 128GB, likely priced at CNY 1,699 (20,025).

Presently, the Indian market has the Vivo Y33s 4G model and it seems to be a hit in the country. Bringing in the 5G variant for an attractive price tag would surely boost sales. To note, 5G is still budding in India and might take a while for a wider rollout. However, buyers are on the lookout for 5G smartphones to be ready for the future.

In this scenario, the alleged Vivo Y33s 5G in the Indian market is something to check out. The upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G would be up against other mid-range 5G smartphones from Motorola, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, and so on.