Vivo Y33T Launched In India; Price And Specifications To Check Out
The Vivo Y33T was released in India on January 10th. The new Vivo phone is essentially an update over the Vivo Y21T, which was released in the country last week. More RAM and a higher-resolution selfie camera sensor are among the enhancements.
The Vivo Y33T retains the original Vivo phone's waterdrop-style display notch and triple back camera arrangement. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery power the phone.
Vivo Y33T Specifications
The Vivo Y33T has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) in-cell display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on Android with FunTouch OS 12 on top. An octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC backed by 8GB of RAM power the phone. The Vivo Y21T, on the other hand, has 4GB of RAM. The Vivo Y33RAM T's can be practically increased by 4GB by utilizing the built-in storage.
The Vivo Y33T has a triple-back camera arrangement for images and movies, with a 50MP primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. A 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper are also included in the camera arrangement.
The Vivo Y33T boasts a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens on the front for selfies and video chats. In contrast, the Vivo Y21T has an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens.
The Vivo Y33T comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB). 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. There's also a fingerprint sensor on the side.
Vivo Y33T Price And Availability
The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs. 18,990 in India for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage combination. The phone is available in two colours: Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Though, the Vivo Y21T is available with two different colour schemes.
It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and numerous offline stores starting today (January 11).
