Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Available On Budget Price At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

The list of best 8GB RAM phones includes options from all brands. For instance, there are several options from Samsung. We have devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31 5G, which can be bought for just Rs. 18,999. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is also available in an 8GB RAM model, costing just Rs. 16,999.

Joining the list of best 8GB RAM phones are devices from Vivo. If you're looking for an 8GB RAM phone at a discount, you can check out the Vivo Y33s at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 with an 18 percent discount. The Vivo Y72 5G also makes a good choice for an 8GB RAM phone that can be bought for Rs. 20,990.

Apart from these, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G, and the Oppo F19 Pro also make for some of the best 8GB RAM phones. Plus, the Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM model is another great choice, which can be bought at a discount at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival.

Vivo Y33s (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)

Vivo Y33s is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Slate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (27%)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Shadow Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,787.00 ; You Save: Rs. 2,212 (11%)

Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 17,787 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro (Crystal Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%)

OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G (Ace Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (24%)

iQOO Z3 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme 5 Pro (Chroma White, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,794 ; You Save: Rs. 1,205 (7%)

Realme 5 Pro is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 16,794 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)

Vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (23%)

Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.