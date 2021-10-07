Just In
- 5 hrs ago Moto E40 With Unisoc T700 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Silently Launched; What Does It Offer?
- 7 hrs ago BSNL Offers Up To Additional 30 Days Validity And Data This Festive Season
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A13 5G To Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC; Geekbench Listing Reveals
- 9 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Ultimate Destination To Grab Best Truly Wireless Earbuds On Discounts
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.28 Lakh
- News If Mishra is not sacked, it sends out message that people in power can do anything: Priyanka Gandhi
- Sports India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires from first-class cricket; seeks other avenues in career
- Movies Shakti Kapoor Feels Sad As Only Negative Aspects Of Film Industry Get Highlighted
- Finance 7 Stocks From The Oil And Gas Sector On Sharekhan’s Buy List
- Education OJEE Result 2021 Declared For B.CAT Course, Check OJEE 2021 Rank Card At ojee.nic.in
- Lifestyle Can Cinnamon Help Prevent And Manage Diabetes?
- Travel 9 Amazing Winter Destinations In Rajasthan
Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Available On Budget Price At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
Smartphones are available in a diverse range. Be it depending on a wide range of features or depending on the budget. For instance, smartphones today are available in multiple RAM variants. You can get multiple RAM models starting from basic 1GB RAM. But if you want something more powerful, you can get an 8GB RAM phone or a 12GB RAM phone. We've listed out some of the best 8GB RAM phones that can be purchased at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021.
The list of best 8GB RAM phones includes options from all brands. For instance, there are several options from Samsung. We have devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31 5G, which can be bought for just Rs. 18,999. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is also available in an 8GB RAM model, costing just Rs. 16,999.
Joining the list of best 8GB RAM phones are devices from Vivo. If you're looking for an 8GB RAM phone at a discount, you can check out the Vivo Y33s at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 with an 18 percent discount. The Vivo Y72 5G also makes a good choice for an 8GB RAM phone that can be bought for Rs. 20,990.
Apart from these, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G, and the Oppo F19 Pro also make for some of the best 8GB RAM phones. Plus, the Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM model is another great choice, which can be bought at a discount at the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival.
Vivo Y33s (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)
Vivo Y33s is available at 18% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Slate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (27%)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 8 Pro (Shadow Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,787.00 ; You Save: Rs. 2,212 (11%)
Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 17,787 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro (Crystal Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%)
OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.
iQOO Z3 5G (Ace Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (24%)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme 5 Pro (Chroma White, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,794 ; You Save: Rs. 1,205 (7%)
Realme 5 Pro is available at 7% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 16,794 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y72 5G (Prism Magic, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)
Vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M31 (Ocean Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (23%)
Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235