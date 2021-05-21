ENGLISH

    List Of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-Powered Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000

    If you are a demanding user who wants to get uncompromised performance from your device without shelling out a lot of money, then you can opt for phones that are powered by efficient hardware. Talking about performance, the processor that powers the device plays a major role, especially when it is combined with the right GPU and RAM.

     

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-Powered Smartphones

    Having said that, the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which was a yesteryear flagship chipset from Qualcomm delivers efficient performance. Now, you will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones are available at relatively affordable pricing and here we have a list of these smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000 right now.

    iQOO 3

    iQOO 3

    Vivo iQOO 3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with Adreno 650 GPU along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It is complemented with a 4400mAh battery with 55W Super Flash Charge 2.0 fast charging support. (iQOO 3 Full Review)

    Xiaomi Mi 10T
     

    Xiaomi Mi 10T

    Xiaomi Mi 10T comes fitted with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with liquid cooling with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. Furthermore, there is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. ( Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Review)

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also India's first smartphone to feature the ISRO NaVIC navigation support. There is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a 4200mAh battery fueling it from within. (Realme X50 Pro Full Review)

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with liquid cooling clubbed with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB/256GB storage space. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. (Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Full Review)

    X