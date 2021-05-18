Just In
India’s Smartphone Shipments To Reach Over 38 million Units In Q1 2021 Here Is The List
The smartphone shipments in India grew by 23% year-on-year reaching 38 million units in the Q1 2021. As per the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Monitor service, the first quarter shipments ever, thanks to new product launches, financial schemes and promotions. Also, the demand from 2020 is one of the major reasons to drive up the sales in the first quarter of this year.
The report goes on stating that the mobile handset market grew by 19% year-on-year in the same period due to the performance of both smartphones and feature phones. The latter accounted to a 14% year-on-year growth with strong shipments of JioPhone with numerous promotions. Having said that, let's take a look at market summary from here.
Samsung
Samsung smartphone shipments grew by 52% year-on-year, thanks to its affordable offerings - Galaxy M02 and others. The company revamped its Galaxy A series smartphones with the launch of the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. It also launched its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier than its launch timeline.
Xiaomi
Xiaomi retained its top position in the Indian smartphone market with a 4% year-on-year growth during the Q1 2021. The Redmi 9 series is responsible for its success with the Redmi 9A being the bestselling model throughout the period. Also, the brand made a comeback into the upper mid-tier market with Mi 10i 5G. Its Redmi Note 10 series smartphones also gained traction among consumers.
Vivo
Vivo grew 16% year-on-year and held the third position in Q1 2021 in India. It launched the latest flagship X60 series with great camera capabilities as the sequel to the Vivo X50 series.
Realme
Realme dropped by 4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021 still retains its fourth position. The company brings 5G smartphones at lower price segments including the Narzo series and X series. Notably, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone to be launched in the time period.
Oppo
Oppo grew 12% year-on-year and witnessed an 11% market share in Q1 2021. The company launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G and F19 Pro Plus during this period that gained traction among buyers.
Poco
Poco was the fastest-growing brand with 558% year-on-year growth driven by its strong demand in the budget segment with its Poco M3 budget smartphone and Poco X3 Pro mid-range smartphone.
Transsion Group Brands
Transsion Group brands including itel, Infinix and Tecno saw a whopping 81% year-on-year growth during this period. These brands collectively made their way to the second position in the market.
Apple
Apple continued to carry forward its momentum from Q4 2020 and skyrocketed to 207% year-on-year growth in Q1 2021. The success is attributed to the sales of iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020, the affordable iPhone models.
OnePlus
OnePlus grew the maximum with over 300% year-on-year growth during this period. The surge in sales and shipments were attributed to the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T and the newly launched OnePlus 9 series..
