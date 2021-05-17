Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Poco X3 Pro And More

Let's start with Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi devices. The list of last week's most trending smartphones includes smartphones like Redmi Note 10 series that includes the Pro model. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro have surged in demand for its features and affordable price tag.

Plus, devices like the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 have also made it to the list of last week's most trending smartphones. Premium features, classy design, and attractive price tag have helped Poco retain its spot among trending smartphones. The list also sees a new entry, the Asus Zenfone 8, which has just debuted in the market.

The list of last week's most trending smartphones also has several Samsung smartphones, both new and old. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is still a trending smartphone several months into its launch. The list also includes both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G, which are premium offerings from the South Korean brand.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A12 have also emerged as one of the trending units in India. The list of last week's most trending smartphones seems to be dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones, mainly for its variety, affordability, and features offered.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Asus Zenfone 8

Key Specs



5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZenUI 8

Dual SIM

64MP camera + 12MP + 12MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A72

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Poco F3

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A52

Key Specs