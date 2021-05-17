ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Poco X3 Pro And More

    Smartphones have always been a trending factor in the tech world. Despite the raging pandemic, smartphone sales have continued to surge. Moreover, we've seen several new smartphone launches this week as well. Brands like Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, and others have continued their trending streak right through this week as well. We have made a list of last week's most trending smartphones consisting of these devices.

     

    Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones

    Let's start with Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi devices. The list of last week's most trending smartphones includes smartphones like Redmi Note 10 series that includes the Pro model. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro have surged in demand for its features and affordable price tag.

    Plus, devices like the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 have also made it to the list of last week's most trending smartphones. Premium features, classy design, and attractive price tag have helped Poco retain its spot among trending smartphones. The list also sees a new entry, the Asus Zenfone 8, which has just debuted in the market.

    The list of last week's most trending smartphones also has several Samsung smartphones, both new and old. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is still a trending smartphone several months into its launch. The list also includes both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G, which are premium offerings from the South Korean brand.

    Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A12 have also emerged as one of the trending units in India. The list of last week's most trending smartphones seems to be dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones, mainly for its variety, affordability, and features offered.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Asus Zenfone 8

    Asus Zenfone 8

    Key Specs

    • 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with ZenUI 8
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP camera + 12MP + 12MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging
    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4520mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4500 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
