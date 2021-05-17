Just In
- 9 hrs ago Oppo Reno6 5G Live Images Surface; iPhone 12 Ripoff?
- 10 hrs ago Sharp Aquos R6 With 1-inch Camera, 240Hz Display Announced: Most Powerful Android Smartphone?
- 11 hrs ago BSNL Offering 2GB Data Per Day And Unlimited Calling With Three New Data Vouchers
- 12 hrs ago Xiaomi Patent Reveals Unique Dual Slider Smartphone With Secondary Display
Don't Miss
- Movies Prashanth Sambargi On His Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Journey: My Biggest Takeaway Was To Respect People's Emotions
- News Rajasthan BJP slams Congress leaders questioning export of COVID-19 vaccines
- Automobiles Mitsubishi Ralliart Set To Make A Comeback: Lots Of Sideways Rallying Action Coming Soon
- Sports SS Das named Indian women's team's batting coach
- Education Calcutta University Result 2021 Declared For BA And BSc Odd Semester
- Finance Facebook To Come Up With Its Own Cryptocurrency Diem In 2021
- Lifestyle Dexamethasone Vs Methylprednisolone In COVID-19 Treatment: Which Drug Is Better?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In May
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8, Poco X3 Pro And More
Smartphones have always been a trending factor in the tech world. Despite the raging pandemic, smartphone sales have continued to surge. Moreover, we've seen several new smartphone launches this week as well. Brands like Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, and others have continued their trending streak right through this week as well. We have made a list of last week's most trending smartphones consisting of these devices.
Let's start with Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi devices. The list of last week's most trending smartphones includes smartphones like Redmi Note 10 series that includes the Pro model. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro have surged in demand for its features and affordable price tag.
Plus, devices like the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 have also made it to the list of last week's most trending smartphones. Premium features, classy design, and attractive price tag have helped Poco retain its spot among trending smartphones. The list also sees a new entry, the Asus Zenfone 8, which has just debuted in the market.
The list of last week's most trending smartphones also has several Samsung smartphones, both new and old. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is still a trending smartphone several months into its launch. The list also includes both the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A52 5G, which are premium offerings from the South Korean brand.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A12 have also emerged as one of the trending units in India. The list of last week's most trending smartphones seems to be dominated by Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones, mainly for its variety, affordability, and features offered.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Asus Zenfone 8
- 5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ZenUI 8
- Dual SIM
- 64MP camera + 12MP + 12MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A72
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Poco F3
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4520mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
5,875
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962
-
71,040
-
44,095
-
12,433
-
8,020
-
19,050
-
24,020