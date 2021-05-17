ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Sale May 2021: Best Discount Deals On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart has become the go-to shopping platform for Indian consumers over years. The e-commerce giant offers a wide range of good including consumer electronics at competitive prices and has also been attracting consumers by hosting special sales. The Flipkart Electronics Sale may 2021 is the latest such sale where you can buy smartphones and other products at lower rates.

     

    Flipkart Electronics Sale May 2021

    The company has announced some special deals on Poco smartphones during the ongoing Flipkart Electronics sale May 2021. The Poco X3 Pro is one of the recent launches available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,799 instead of Rs. 23,999 selling price. Likewise, the Poco M3 and the standard Poco X3 are also retailing at cheaper rates on Flipkart. Here's the list:

    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,799 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

    Poco X3 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,799 onwards during the sale.

    Poco X3
     

    Poco X3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Poco X3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M3

    Poco M3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: 10,999 ; Rs. ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Poco M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M2 Pro

    Poco M2 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

    Poco M2 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco C3

    Poco C3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Poco C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M2

    Poco M2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999

    Poco M2 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Poco X2

    Poco X2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

    Poco X2 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 14:48 [IST]
