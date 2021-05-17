Just In
Flipkart Electronics Sale May 2021: Best Discount Deals On Poco Smartphones
Flipkart has become the go-to shopping platform for Indian consumers over years. The e-commerce giant offers a wide range of good including consumer electronics at competitive prices and has also been attracting consumers by hosting special sales. The Flipkart Electronics Sale may 2021 is the latest such sale where you can buy smartphones and other products at lower rates.
The company has announced some special deals on Poco smartphones during the ongoing Flipkart Electronics sale May 2021. The Poco X3 Pro is one of the recent launches available at a discounted price of Rs. 16,799 instead of Rs. 23,999 selling price. Likewise, the Poco M3 and the standard Poco X3 are also retailing at cheaper rates on Flipkart. Here's the list:
Poco X3 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,799 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999
Poco X3 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,799 onwards during the sale.
Poco X3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Poco X3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M3
Offer:
Deal Price: 10,999 ; Rs. ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Poco M3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Poco M2 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,249 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Poco C3 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,249 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999
Poco M2 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Poco X2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Poco X2 is available at discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
