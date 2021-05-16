Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup: Infinix Hot 10S, ASUS Zenfone 8, Redmi Note 10S, Infinix Note 10 Pro, And More

Let's start with smartphones as plenty of these were released this week. The Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup list includes new the Infinix Hot 10S and the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphones, which fall in the budget and the mid-range segments. We also launch the launch of the Redmi Note 10S, another classy mid-range smartphone with premium features.

Joining the list of Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup are smartphones from Asus, namely the Asus Zenfone 8 series. Plus, the Realme Narzo 30 and the Lava Z2 Max smartphones have also debuted in the Indian market, completing the list of smartphone launches this week.

Let's move on to laptops and other computer-centric devices on the Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup list. This includes several units from Dell. We have the Dell Precision 5000 and the Dell Precision 7000 laptops. Plus, the Dell XPS 15 and the Dell XPS 17 also debuted this week in India.

Dell isn't the only one releasing laptops this week! We have the HP Zbook Studio G8, HP Power G8, and the HP Fury G8 laptops on the list of Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup. Additionally, Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and the Zephyrus M16, along with the Asus 3050 GPUs have come to the Indian market.

Sony has also made a comeback in the laptop market with the Vais SE14 and the Vaio SC14 laptops. The Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup list includes a few other devices including projectors. We have the Portronics BEEM 200 Plus Wi-Fi LED Projector and the Optoma UHD33 240Hz 4K UHD projector on the list as well.

Lastly, the Week 20, 2021 Launch Roundup list includes the Redmi Watch that debuted alongside the Redmi Note 10S. Joining the list are Soundcore by Anker Life Dot 2 ANC TWS earbuds and the Mi FlipBuds Pro earbuds, which are now available in the Indian market.

Infinix Hot 10S

Key Specs

6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Soundcore by Anker Life Dot 2 ANC TWS earbuds

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 35 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Get optimized noise canceling in any scenario thanks to Multimode Hybrid ANC

4 beam-forming microphones isolate vocals from background noise so your voice is delivered with superb clarity

Customize Touch controls via the Soundcore app and adjust the sound profile to suit your tunes.

Mi FlipBuds Pro

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with Qualcomm QCC5151 chip, aptX enable low-latency for gaming

11mm super linear dynamic drivers

Customized high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation (Air travel mode, office mode and daily mode) with a maximum noise reduction of 40dB.

Two Transparency modes enable users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Google Voice)

Dual-device intelligent quick connection to easily pair with mobile phones and laptops

Smart wear detection for autoplay and pause

Case weight: 60g

7 hours with ANC off and 5h with ANC ON, 28h total battery life without ANC, 22h with ANC, 5min charging offers 2h battery life, 35 minutes for full charge, Qi wireless charging

Portronics BEEM 200 Plus Wi-Fi LED Projector

Key Specs

Extra-large, extra bright: Equipped with 200 Lumens, the Beem 200 plus LED Projector offers picture brightness, and superb clarity. In-built 6W speakers also provide fantastic sound to playfor long hours.

Multiple Connectivity options Choose from different audio sources, like VGA Port, HDMI, SD Card slot, USB Port, etc., to display your favourite content on a big screen. Ideal for conferences, home cinema experiences, and much more.

Mirror your content Easily mirror your Andriod/iOS screen onto the big screen. Directly share your phone screen via Cast options or USB Mirroring. Its extra-large display ensures a premium quality viewing experience at home. Full HD resolution for ultra-vivid picture quality.

Compatible with all your devices The LED projector is compatible with all your favourite devices. Connect it with Laptops, PCs, Phones, Tablets, Xbox, PS3/PS4, or USB Cables, hassle-free.

30,000 hours of Bulb Life Conduct conferences, watch movies, or even view photo galleries endlessly! With upto 30,000 hours of LED bulb life, the Beem 200 Plus allows multiple hours of a solid viewing experience.

Redmi Watch

Key Specs

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) 323 PPI touch color LCD screen with 350 nits brightness, 60% NTSC color gamut

3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, Barometer (altimeter), Compass

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+ devices

11 Sports modes: Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor cycling, Open water swimming, Freestyle, Pool swimming, Cricket, Trekking, Trail run, Walking and Indoor cycling

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Sleep Monitoring, Breathing, Notifications, Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flashlight, Music Control, Idle alerts

GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS

Water Resistant (5ATM or 50 meters)

230mAh battery with 9 days battery life

Redmi Note 10S

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen with up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ display with 90Hz refresh rate with 200Hz touch sampling rate, 110% DCI-P3, 105% NTSC color gamut, up to 1000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 11 with ZenUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP camera + 12MP ultra-wide camera + 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh Battery

ASUS ZenFone 8

Key Specs



5.9-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 64GB (UFS2.1) / 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

8GB / 16GB LPDDR5 6400MHz RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ZenUI 8

Dual SIM

64MP camera + 12MP ultra-wide camera

12MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) with 30W fast charging, Quick Charge 4, PD charging

Infinix Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.95-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with XOS 7.6

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Note 10

Key Specs