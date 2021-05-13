Redmi Note 10S Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: Which One Should You Buy Features oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India has officially launched the latest member of the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones -- the Redmi Note 10S, powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The smartphone sits between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 is Rs. 2,500 cheaper than the Redmi Note 10S, while the Redmi Note Pro is Rs. 1,000 costlier than the Redmi Note 10S.

At around Rs. 15,000, these are some of the best smartphones available in the country. So, if you are looking for a smartphone at this price range, then which one of these should you get?

Display: Bigger The Better?

If you are someone, who wants a phone with a big screen, then the Redmi Note 10 Pro should be your choice. Not only it comes with a 6.67-inch display when compared to the 6.43-inch display on the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10, but it also offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro's display offers higher brightness levels and supports HDR10. So, for both gaming and consuming multimedia, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers the best possible experience. That does not mean that the display on the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S are bad, as both devices come with an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. However, they are no match to the display on the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Again, if you are picking between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10S, then, go with the Redmi Note 10, as it costs much less than the Redmi Note 10S and has an identical display. On top of that, the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 also have a much compact form factor, and are great devices, for those, who seek a compact smartphone.

Performance: Qualcomm Vs MediaTek?

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, while the Redmi Note 10 uses the Snapdragon 678. Lastly, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. On paper, according to the AnTuTu benchmark, the Helio G95, powering the Redmi Note 10S outperforms the Snapdragon 678 and the Snapdragon 732G.

Yes, the performance difference margin between the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro is very narrow with around 5 to 10 percent difference. There is a performance difference of around 15 to 20 percent between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note10S or the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

If you want a phone that offers the best possible performance, then, you can either pick the Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Redmi Note 10S. Given the lower price tag, the Redmi Note 10S does make a lot of sense when compared to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Again, at a much lower price tag, the performance of the Redmi Note 10 isn't bad either.

Camera: Higher Resolution Sensors

The camera system on the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are similar. Both phones have a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 5MP telemacro lens, while the Redmi Note 10S has a 2MP macro lens.

The Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Coming to the selfie camera, the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 has a 13MP sensor, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 16MP sensor.

Overall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a slightly better camera setup, especially considering the marginal price difference when compared to the Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Note 10 also has an average camera setup, which should be sufficient for a regular user.

Which One To Choose?

If you want a phone that offers the best possible performance, then, pick the Redmi Note 10S. If you want a phone with a good camera setup, glass build quality, a large high-resolution display, and a Gorilla Glass 5, go with the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Given the price difference of just Rs. 1,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro excels in a lot of parameters when compared to the Redmi Note 10S. However, when it comes to performance, the device does have an upper hand. If you are short on budget, go with the Redmi Note 10, else choose the Redmi Note 10 Pro over the Redmi Note 10S without thinking twice.

