Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi K40 Gaming, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we came across the launch of a slew of smartphones from Oppo, Vivo and a few other brands. Besides these, some devices received software updates and some others were released in the global markets. As a result, these devices have hit the headlines that have made them trend. Besides these, even smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that people are interested in are also grabbing their positions in the list of trending smartphones.

As usual, we have come up with the trending smartphones of last week with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A12, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 Gaming, and other devices. Check out the trending smartphones of last week from here and get to know their capabilities. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Key Specs 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery Xiaomi Poco F3 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE

4520mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A72 Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Samsung Pay

Water resistant (IP67)

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

