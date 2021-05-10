ENGLISH

    Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi K40 Gaming, Poco X3 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra And More

    By
    |

    Last week, we came across the launch of a slew of smartphones from Oppo, Vivo and a few other brands. Besides these, some devices received software updates and some others were released in the global markets. As a result, these devices have hit the headlines that have made them trend. Besides these, even smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G that people are interested in are also grabbing their positions in the list of trending smartphones.

    Trending Smartphones Of Last Week
     

    As usual, we have come up with the trending smartphones of last week with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A12, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 Gaming, and other devices. Check out the trending smartphones of last week from here and get to know their capabilities.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
     

    Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Xiaomi Poco F3

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 12 based on Android 11
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4520mAh (Typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Samsung Galaxy A72

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Samsung Pay
    • Water resistant (IP67)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
